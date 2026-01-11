  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video shows tourists' reckless actions near iconic US natural feature: 'Risk burning to death'

"These are the same people who walk up to a bison to get a selfie."

by Simon Sage
A Reddit post shared a video of Yellowstone visitors tempting fate at the hot springs.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor captured some truly shocking behavior by Yellowstone visitors and shared the clip to the community at r/IAmTheMainCharacter. 

"People risk burning to death," wrote the original poster alongside the video showing a pair walking right beside some hot springs. 

People risk burning to death
byu/succclolz inIAmTheMainCharacter

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Going off the path at Yellowstone is a major safety hazard. The water in these areas can exceed 400 degrees Fahrenheit in temperature. More than 20 people have died from burns received at the geothermal sites of Yellowstone. One visitor suffered severe burns from an incident just this summer. At least one other was burned the year prior. For safety reasons alone, the park has strict rules about staying on the boardwalk areas.

Besides the safety implications, there are other good reasons to steer clear of hot springs and enjoy them from afar. Yellowstone's geothermal pools are ecologically sensitive areas. The heat and chemical composition of the water allow for unique microbial life to thrive. Contamination of these pools threatens that delicate balance. 

Even outside of Yellowstone and its hot springs, staying on park paths helps keep natural areas intact. As visitors go through wilderness areas, they can erode vegetation that wildlife depend on, and scare animals away from resources they need access to. 

Reddit commenters were baffled by the behavior of visitors tempting fate at the hot springs of Yellowstone. 

"I was in Hawaii walking in a National park on black lava spills when the bottom of my tennis shoes started to melt," wrote one community member. "We left immediately, and the next day the park was closed due to volcanic activity. This stuff is real and not worth monkeying around with."

"These are the same people who walk up to a bison to get a selfie," replied another.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x