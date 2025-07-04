  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker captures shocking video of reckless parent risking toddler's safety near wild animal: 'I was shocked'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

Sometimes it can blow your mind in the worst possible way when you're confronted with something that you've only seen online happening right before your eyes.

Such was the case for a helpless onlooker who was powerless to stop a tourist from recklessly taking their toddler within feet of a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The Independent reported on the experience of Jennifer Gunderson, a retired professional photographer, who witnessed the exchange and posted a video of it to her Instagram page (@jennifer_gunderson_photography). 

The startling footage shows a woman and toddler wandering within close range of the massive, grazing bison. Notably, the adult isn't holding the toddler's hand as it gets dangerously close to the animal. Another adult and child combo comes closer, too, as the video concludes.

"Everyone including us told them to get back before we started recording," revealed Gunderson in the caption. 

That advice was the correct one, as Yellowstone National Park rules suggest visitors stay at least 25 yards away from wild animals, including bison. Overzealous tourists have paid the price for breaking those guidelines, even if many bison appear to be docile.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Instagram accounts draw awareness to the dangers of approaching wildlife, which is why the tourists' moves floored Gunderson.

"We have watched and followed the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account and shaken our heads at some of the things posted," Gunderson shared. "Never in our wildest dreams would we witness it in person."

Still, it's clear the message to give space to wild animals, both for your and their safety, isn't getting through to everyone. 

Animals that are provoked by visitors and attack in response could be euthanized even if the interaction wasn't of their choosing. Meanwhile, the threat of a massive bison feels like it should be enough for people to keep their distance. A visitor, in fact, was gored by a bison in the second week of June.

"I was shocked that people would get that close to a wild animal let alone bring small children with them," Gunderson told the Independent.

Commenters on Gunderson's Instagram video were similarly disturbed by the footage.

"Should be charged with child endangerment," one suggested.

"These are the very people who spoil it for everyone and get animals killed," another commenter lamented.

