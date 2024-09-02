Bystander catches harrowing video as inconsiderate tourist gets too close to national park bison: 'Why do people think they have special magic animal whisperer skills?'

As we venture into nature, let's remember that we're guests in the home of countless species.

A jaw-dropping video is making waves on social media, showing just how dangerous it can be when humans get too close to wildlife.

The Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared footage of a tourist at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota approaching a herd of resting bison.

In the video, a man can be seen standing mere feet away from the massive animals. The caption reveals an even more concerning detail: "He didn't get charged but he put his hand out to try to get the bison to come closer, or to pretend he was feeding it lol."

This risky behavior isn't just a threat to the individual — it's part of a larger problem that impacts both people and animals in our natural spaces. When humans encroach on wildlife, it disrupts their natural behaviors and can lead to dangerous confrontations.

Bison, despite their seemingly docile appearance, are wild animals capable of running up to 35 mph and weighing up to 2,000 pounds. Getting too close puts both the person and the animal at risk. In fact, bison are responsible for more injuries to Yellowstone National Park visitors than any other animal, according to the National Park Service.

But the consequences go beyond immediate physical danger. When wildlife injures humans, even if provoked, the animals may face euthanization. This tragic outcome affects not just individual creatures but entire ecosystems that rely on these magnificent beasts.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Moreover, such incidents can lead to stricter regulations that limit everyone's ability to enjoy our national parks. By respecting wildlife and maintaining a safe distance while on vacation, we protect ourselves and the animals as well as preserve access to these natural wonders for future generations.

Social media users were quick to express their frustration with the tourist's actions.

One commenter suggested: "They need to pass a law that if you are out of your car and get Mauled or killed by a Wild Animal that Animal will not be Euthanized."

Another asked: "Why? Why do people think they have special magic animal whisperer skills?"

A third user found the funny in the video, commenting with a cry-laughing emoji: "The hand. He's trying to tame it. Good job mate!"

As we venture into nature, let's remember that we're guests in the home of countless species. By maintaining a respectful distance and following park guidelines, we can create positive experiences that benefit both humans and wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.