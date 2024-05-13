Parkgoer confronts fellow visitor for feeding wildlife at national park: 'I'm just wondering if we were in the wrong'

Our national parks don't just have beautiful landscapes; they are sanctuaries for education and preservation.

As cute as they are, please don't feed the prairie dogs.

A Redditor asked r/NationalPark for reassurance after reminding visitors at a national park not to feed wild animals, only to be scolded by other guests.

"While visiting Badlands my friend and I saw people feeding and petting the prairie dogs," the user wrote. "My friend politely reminded them that the prairie dogs are wild animals and shouldn't be fed. After they left, someone else came up and yelled at us for [saying] that … I'm just wondering if we were in the wrong or missing something."

Commenters reassured the user that they had the right intentions, although some users recommended telling a nearby park ranger instead.

"You and your friend were most definitely correct," one user said while linking the National Park Service's rules on feeding animals.

The page reads: "Please do not feed the prairie dogs. Prairie dogs have sensitive stomachs and cannot process human foods."

As many commenters mentioned, it's not just for the safety of the animals. Prairie dogs can carry diseases transferable to humans, like the plague.

Again and again, tourists put themselves, others, and wildlife in danger. Sadly, many have been caught getting too close to bison, approaching elk, and even sticking their hands into scalding thermal pools.

One comment summarized this sentiment well: "The national parks are primarily for preservation purposes. The rule is take only pictures and leave only footprints (and even then, only in allowed areas). Feeding the animals is leaving behind more than footprints."

