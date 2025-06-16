  • Outdoors Outdoors

Park ranger apprehends tourist for repeated dangerous behavior near wild animals: 'Finally'

"I see this way too much."

by Juliette Portala
"I see this way too much."

Photo Credit: iStock

In Yellowstone, there are tourists who illustrate to perfection what being reckless means.

Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) recorded this one, too. A visitor of Mammoth, in Yellowstone National Park, is being apprehended after failing to "keep 25 yards away" from wildlife, according to the caption.

Apparently, the instructions that the ranger had given — several times and in a loudspeaker — were not clear enough.

By looking at the pictures shared on Instagram, you could argue that the tourist remained far from wildlife. The problem, though, is that incidents can happen unexpectedly and quickly, which is why the ranger instructed the person to move farther away. So, what matters for visitors — and there are some 4 million every year who come to Yellowstone, according to Road Genius data — is to be aware of the risks that they expose both themselves and the animals to.

Because, yes, by keeping a respectful distance from the animals roaming around the park, you are not only protecting yourself from being hurt — they can indeed react aggressively if approached — you are also preventing the elk, bison, and bears from altering their natural behavior and becoming dependent on interactions with humans, be it for snacks or for a gentle touch. Sadly, this has led some of them to be euthanized.

It comes as no surprise that Instagrammers who know how crucial it is to respect boundaries in national parks are rejoicing to see a reckless tourist being arrested.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"I feel like I've been waiting a long time for this series of photos," one of them commented.

Some are thrilled to know that "tourons" are held accountable for their actions, while others talk about a "victory for the wildlife and common sense."

"Finally!!! I see this way too much in Yellowstone," one user said.

"Bless the park rangers! I don't know how. They deal with it," another wrote.

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x