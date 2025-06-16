Park ranger apprehends tourist for repeated dangerous behavior near wild animals: 'Finally'

"I see this way too much."

In Yellowstone, there are tourists who illustrate to perfection what being reckless means.

Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) recorded this one, too. A visitor of Mammoth, in Yellowstone National Park, is being apprehended after failing to "keep 25 yards away" from wildlife, according to the caption.

Apparently, the instructions that the ranger had given — several times and in a loudspeaker — were not clear enough.

By looking at the pictures shared on Instagram, you could argue that the tourist remained far from wildlife. The problem, though, is that incidents can happen unexpectedly and quickly, which is why the ranger instructed the person to move farther away. So, what matters for visitors — and there are some 4 million every year who come to Yellowstone, according to Road Genius data — is to be aware of the risks that they expose both themselves and the animals to.

Because, yes, by keeping a respectful distance from the animals roaming around the park, you are not only protecting yourself from being hurt — they can indeed react aggressively if approached — you are also preventing the elk, bison, and bears from altering their natural behavior and becoming dependent on interactions with humans, be it for snacks or for a gentle touch. Sadly, this has led some of them to be euthanized.

It comes as no surprise that Instagrammers who know how crucial it is to respect boundaries in national parks are rejoicing to see a reckless tourist being arrested.

"I feel like I've been waiting a long time for this series of photos," one of them commented.

Some are thrilled to know that "tourons" are held accountable for their actions, while others talk about a "victory for the wildlife and common sense."

"Finally!!! I see this way too much in Yellowstone," one user said.

"Bless the park rangers! I don't know how. They deal with it," another wrote.

