Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of tourist's thoughtless behavior at US national park: 'Disrespectful'

Photos shared to the Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots Facebook group showed yet another tourist failing the assignment.

The two pictures showed a visitor well outside a designated lookout area, taking a nearly identical picture of the view on his phone.

"Dumb a** suppose to stay on boardwalk for safety and for environmental concerns," the original poster wrote.

While it might seem like going off-trail is innocuous enough, the costs ramp up as more and more visitors do it. For one, there are safety concerns. Many Yellowstone visitors have brazenly approached scalding geothermal pools and steep cliffsides that are out of bounds, for example.

Then there are the ecological concerns. Going off-path can wear away important vegetation and contaminate natural areas. This reduces grazing areas for wildlife. Going beyond designated boundaries can scare animals further afield with noise and scent, pushing them away from vital resources.

On the flip side, repeated exposure to humans can make larger animals feel comfortable around people. This can lead to more aggressive food searches, with no regard for human presence. In worst-case scenarios, it can lead to management personnel euthanizing especially aggressive animals.

It's for all of these reasons that Yellowstone National Park has clear rules on staying on paths. It's possible to set a good example by following park regulations. By staying on set trails, you avoid eroding natural resources that wildlife depends on and that people enjoy. When witnessing other visitors crossing the line, report incidents to local authorities.

Facebook commenters were deeply annoyed by the Yellowstone visitor going outside the designated paths for unneeded photos.

"Heavy fines for being disrespectful!" one community member said.

"These people feel they have the right to do what ever they want and not obey the rules or laws!!" another replied.

