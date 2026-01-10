Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions at US national park: 'Arrest her'

"Please stay out of our national parks."

A video on Instagram is drawing attention and anger from nature lovers and Yellowstone visitors alike.

The video was posted by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks)

It shows a woman stepping beyond the safety barrier at Mud Geyser Basin, an area known for its steaming geothermal features, to get closer to it. The clip has sparked conversation about safety and respect for protected lands.

In the video, she walks toward the steaming mud geyser basin, which emits scalding heat and potentially harmful gases. Yellowstone officials have stressed that boardwalks and barriers exist to protect both visitors and the environment.

Viewers criticized the woman for her risky behavior. Stepping past park barriers is not just unsafe for humans; it can also damage fragile geothermal areas that took thousands of years to form.

As one commenter wrote, "Stop disrespecting our national parks."

Another comment read, "Please stay out of our national parks."

Beyond human safety, these incidents can endanger wildlife. Animals that feel provoked may react aggressively, sometimes leading to injuries. Unfortunately, such interactions can result in wildlife being euthanized.

Venturing into restricted areas also damages delicate thermal features and soil structures. If harmed, they can take decades, if not centuries, to recover.

Sadly, this is not a new phenomenon. There are countless examples of individuals not acting respectfully in protected areas. In fact, the same person who runs Tourons of National Parks also runs an account showcasing disrespectful tourists at Yellowstone.

This particular post has generated strong reactions online.

One commenter wrote simply, "Arrest her."

Others expressed dismay at seeing such risky behavior in a space meant for conservation and education. These responses reflect a shared desire among park-goers and environmental advocates to protect Yellowstone and other natural spaces for future generations.

For visitors, the takeaway is clear: enjoy the beauty of national parks, but respect the boundaries and rules designed to protect both people and the planet.

A little caution and intention go a long way in preserving these natural wonders for everyone to enjoy.

