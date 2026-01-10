Onlooker shares photo of reckless tourist's shocking actions at US national park: 'Shouldn't be there'

"He was getting pretty close to becoming a statistic."

When it comes time to pick vacation destinations, many of us opt for places that let us celebrate nature and the great outdoors — and for good reason.

UCLA Health cited the many physical and mental health benefits from time spent outdoors, such as improved heart health and enhanced cognitive function.

Unfortunately, some tourists' actions in these outdoor spaces put themselves and the very nature they are trying to enjoy at risk, as one poster on the subreddit r/tookapicture demonstrated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared a picture of a massive rock formation in Yosemite National Park. If you zoom in on the picture, you can see a man climbing the rocks, dwarfed in size. He doesn't appear to be well-equipped to be climbing on this formation.

Yosemite is renowned for its climbing areas, and there's a lengthy list of regulations climbers have to follow. It's unclear if this man had permission to be on the rock formation, but Redditors appeared to believe he was out of bounds. Unfortunately, that type of behavior would not be out of the norm. For instance, another poster was horrified when they saw initials carved into the majestic trees of Redwood National and State Parks in California.

Another poster shared shocking footage of a man getting dangerously close to a bear in Yellowstone National Park simply to take a picture.

Instances like this are dangerous. First and foremost, hikers and tourists who wander off trails or into restricted areas put themselves at risk. They might trample plant life, which adversely affects delicate ecosystems.

Furthermore, in instances of wildlife encounters, they are not only putting both themselves and the animals at risk. If an animal attacks, whether provoked or not, it can ultimately end with that animal being euthanized.

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors as tourists while still being respectful of our greater environment, such as choosing eco-friendly destinations and low-impact travel options. Of course, it's essential to always be respectful of the rules and regulations of the areas you visit.

Redditors were concerned by the man's actions.

The original poster said, "He was getting pretty close to becoming a statistic."

One commenter was equally blunt: "Guy shouldn't be there, climbing where he shouldn't climb."

Another added: "He better be careful. He is alone and without the proper gear."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.