Viewers baffled by bizarre image of tourist breaking the rules in national park: 'Mmm tastes like sulfur'

Social media users were baffled at a man who decided the best way to cook a hot dog was tapping into Yellowstone's geothermal features.

TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), an Instagram account dedicated to poor tourist behavior, shared the image of a visitor giving a proud thumbs-up while brandishing a frankfurter on a stick.

The account made light of the tourist's apparent intent to extend the dog to be cooked by the elements.

"The infamous wiener connoisseur," their caption sarcastically declared. "Because there is nothing better than a hotdog that tastes like rotten eggs."

Besides likely producing a funky-tasting frank, there were other worrisome and downright illegal aspects of the tourist's behavior. Wandering off the boardwalks and paths is forbidden at the park, which unfortunately doesn't always stop visitors.

The rules are there for good reason, as the park reveals that more than 20 people have died from burns after falling into hot springs. Many more have suffered severe injuries, like a 60-year-old woman in 2024 who sustained third-degree burns.

The hottest of the springs can reach 345 degrees Fahrenheit, which can be just a thin crust of the ground away. These geysers and hot springs can be unpredictable too, so what might seem safe in one moment could be an entirely different scenario in another.

The temptation to cook food in the features might seem wild, but it's not close to the first time it's been done. Past visitors were captured on video cooking eggs, and all of these sorts of behaviors can result in fines, park bans, and jail time when caught by park officials.

Just as big a problem as cooking in these features is throwing trash into them, which left Morning Glory Pool's appearance permanently changed. Trashing, cooking, or simply wandering in these areas can upset the local ecosystem and disturb the stunning features.

Commenters on Instagram poked fun at the tourist and expressed frustration that reduced staffing at national parks could lead to more of this behavior.

"Mmm tastes like sulfur," a user joked.

"With less rangers, more of this behavior will likely occur," a commenter predicted.

