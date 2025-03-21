  • Outdoors Outdoors

Viewers baffled by bizarre image of tourist breaking the rules in national park: 'Mmm tastes like sulfur'

"The infamous wiener connoisseur."

by Noah Jampol
"The infamous wiener connoisseur."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Social media users were baffled at a man who decided the best way to cook a hot dog was tapping into Yellowstone's geothermal features.

TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), an Instagram account dedicated to poor tourist behavior, shared the image of a visitor giving a proud thumbs-up while brandishing a frankfurter on a stick.

The account made light of the tourist's apparent intent to extend the dog to be cooked by the elements.

"The infamous wiener connoisseur," their caption sarcastically declared. "Because there is nothing better than a hotdog that tastes like rotten eggs."

Besides likely producing a funky-tasting frank, there were other worrisome and downright illegal aspects of the tourist's behavior. Wandering off the boardwalks and paths is forbidden at the park, which unfortunately doesn't always stop visitors.

The rules are there for good reason, as the park reveals that more than 20 people have died from burns after falling into hot springs. Many more have suffered severe injuries, like a 60-year-old woman in 2024 who sustained third-degree burns. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The hottest of the springs can reach 345 degrees Fahrenheit, which can be just a thin crust of the ground away. These geysers and hot springs can be unpredictable too, so what might seem safe in one moment could be an entirely different scenario in another.

The temptation to cook food in the features might seem wild, but it's not close to the first time it's been done. Past visitors were captured on video cooking eggs, and all of these sorts of behaviors can result in fines, park bans, and jail time when caught by park officials.

Just as big a problem as cooking in these features is throwing trash into them, which left Morning Glory Pool's appearance permanently changed. Trashing, cooking, or simply wandering in these areas can upset the local ecosystem and disturb the stunning features.

Commenters on Instagram poked fun at the tourist and expressed frustration that reduced staffing at national parks could lead to more of this behavior.

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Mmm tastes like sulfur," a user joked.

"With less rangers, more of this behavior will likely occur," a commenter predicted.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x