Disturbed park ranger sounds off after noticing concerning trend in natural areas: 'So outrageous'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: TikTok

A fed-up park ranger took to TikTok to voice their discontent after noticing a trend in their park of visitors leaving heaps of litter all over.

"This is what happens," Kyle (@nature.boy.kyle) says while presenting a pile of garbage evidently left out after people had a picnic.

@nature.boy.kyle People think they've done a good deed by bagging thier rubbish, even when they just leave it on the floor next to a bin. Bagged or not, its still a hazard to wildlife and makes a beautiful place look unsightly. If a bin is full, take it home. 🚯🚮 #littering #takelitterhome #conservation #uknature #natureathome #outdoorlife #savenature #park #parkranger #nature #ecowarrior #environmentalist #conservationist #litter ♬ Elegant Murder - VideoHelper

"People think they've done a good deed by bagging their rubbish, even when they just leave it on the floor next to a bin," Kyle wrote in the video's caption. "Bagged or not, it's still a hazard to wildlife and makes a beautiful place look unsightly. If a bin is full, take it home."

Parks often encourage visitors because humans' connection to nature is incredibly important. It's good for mental health and physical health, and typically that's followed by an untamable respect for the environment. 

However, visitors are sometimes unaware of what it means to appreciate their natural surroundings, resulting in issues raised in the video. Climate awareness means much more than just immersing yourself in nature; it means immersing yourself in a way that is unobtrusive and respectful to help sustain the beauty for future visitors and wildlife.

Parks emphasize staying on guided paths, packing up your trash, and simply leaving nature exactly how you found it.

Roseanna Cunningham, a former environmental secretary in Scotland, put this best when she commented on a campaign entitled "Respect Your Park."

"It is easy to do the right thing and either put your litter in the bin or take it home with you if you are out and about enjoying the national park," she said, per Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park website. "There really is no excuse for littering."

TikTok users expressed disdain at the visitors.

"No consideration for anyone or anything but themselves it's absolutely disgusting," wrote one.

"So outrageous," said another.

One commenter suggested that if everyone does a little bit, these spaces can remain clean. They wrote: "Just take it home! Honestly, it's easy to keep these beautiful spaces clean for everyone if we all do our bit."

