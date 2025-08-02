Officials announce indefinite ban on popular activity in iconic national park: 'These conditions are extremely stressful'

The National Park Service has announced fishing is prohibited at several Yellowstone National Park rivers.

The ban was put in place, USA Today reported, to protect the park's native trout population at a time when water temperatures are high and river flow is low.

"Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days and flows on many rivers, streams and creeks are low," the NPS said in a July 11 news release. "These conditions are extremely stressful to fish and can be fatal.

The closed waterways are Madison River, Firehole River, Gibbon River, and all their associated tributaries.

Other rivers, streams, and lakes remain open for fishing, but officials urged caution. They asked anglers to fish only during cooler times of the day, to land fish quickly, handle them gently in the water, and allow them to recover before release.

Roughly 50,000 visitors fish each year at Yellowstone, which is home to the world's largest inland population of cutthroat trout. But the introduction of invasive species to Yellowstone has caused the cutthroat trout's population to dwindle.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"These nonnative species continue to contribute to the decline in the park's native fish population by competing for food and habitat, preying on native fish, and degrading the genetic integrity of native fish through hybridization," the NPS says.

Warming waters aren't just a concern in Yellowstone but also across the world. Last year, scientists recorded the highest ocean temperatures in history.

These increases can be catastrophic for marine life. Researchers have found warmer waters have a negative impact on tropical fish's memory as well as the health of coral reefs.

And even if you don't live within a day's drive of an ocean, river, or lake, you've likely felt the impact of their warming. Temperature changes in the ocean are one of the driving factors behind increasingly extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and floods.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



