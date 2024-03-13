Video of tourists approaching bison at Yellowstone leaves onlookers stunned: 'Treat all bison as if they are the most dangerous'

"They're not serious? Are they serious?"

An emergency room nurse was convinced she might have to spring into action when watching two entitled tourists approach a pair of bison at Yellowstone National Park.

NBC Montana picked up video of the footage, which was captured by Heidi Irby on a visit to the area of immense natural beauty.

Irby could not believe what she was seeing, as the two men walked nonchalantly toward two grazing bison, with every step closer bringing another wave of stunned horror.

"They're not serious? Are they serious?" someone, presumably Irby, is heard saying in the background. "Oh my God."

The two men get close enough that one even reaches out to try to touch one of the bison, and a warning cry wasn't far behind.

"Dude, that thing will kill you!" was the shout of caution. "Are you kidding me? He's trying to pet it."

While the man eventually gave up on his efforts to stroke the creature, he still decided he had enough time to pose for a picture — even turning his back on the bison in another ill-advised move.

Bison can run at speeds of around 30 miles per hour, and adult males can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds. If you're struck by one, you're going to know about it.

That's part of the reason why Yellowstone National Park asks visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from bison at all times — a rule this tourist either didn't read or was too disrespectful to follow.

While the safety of visitors is part of the reason rules are in place, the safety of the residents matters, too. If a bison charges and causes injury or worse, it's likely the animal will be euthanized through concern it will do so again.

Fortunately, neither animal nor human were harmed in this case, although the situation could have been much worse. Respecting wildlife is essential at national parks, and interactions with animals should increase our understanding of the power of nature, not diminish our responsibility toward it.

For Irby, too, a day off work in a gorgeous setting should have been something to savor, rather than it leading to the fear of being called into an unexpected rescue.

"Treat all bison as if they are the most dangerous, pissed off bull or bear," said one Redditor commenting on the video. "Stay clear."

"Stupid's gonna Stupid," another user quipped.

