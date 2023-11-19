Reckless tourist receives terrifying surprise by herd of moose: ‘People like this should be banned from national parks’

The comment section of the Instagram post sounded off against the tourist’s foolish behavior.

Nature called, and a tourist didn’t listen: A viral video shows a woman in Yellowstone National Park failing to give moose the space they need.

In the video on the Tourons of Yellowstone page (@touronsofyellowstone), the woman continually approaches a group of moose just off of a road, seeming to prioritize close-up smartphone footage of the animals over the creatures’ well-being.

Onlookers repeatedly try to warn the tourist that she’s getting too close to the moose, shouting “You might wanna back up” and “There’s babies over there” as she fails to heed their warnings. “This is some wild s***,” one onlooker says.

Eventually, as at least four massive moose get dangerously close to the tourist, she turns around and starts heading away from the animals.

The National Parks Service insists that people should stay at least 25 yards away from moose whenever they’re spotted. “Cow moose are extremely defensive of their young so use extra caution around cows with calves – don’t get between a mother and her calf,” the NPS website reads. This indicates that the situation in the video is even more dangerous than the average moose encounter due to the prevalence of the young animals.

Additionally, getting too close to wildlife is dangerous for the animals as well, as if they lose their natural fear of humans, the natural balance of an ecosystem can be thrown off. Unfortunately, this behavior isn’t particularly rare — recently, tourists have made similarly dangerous mistakes around bison and cliffs.

The comment section of the Instagram post sounded off against the tourist’s foolish behavior.

“People like this should be banned from national parks. Zero respect and a huge liability,” one user wrote.

“What’s more aggravating is there’s no way she didn’t hear them yelling – barring her being deaf, of course. It just makes me think she was intentionally being obtuse,” another user said.

“They need to learn nature doesn’t care about their self entitlement,” a third user commented.

