Video shows hair-raising moment tourists encroach on bison for selfie: ‘That bison could turn on you in a nanosecond’

This run-in demonstrates why it’s vital to give all wildlife enough space to roam on their own terms.

Ignoring the urging of onlookers, a group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park leaned in close to pet and snap selfies with a bison grazing close to a parking lot.

The hair-raising footage, shared to Instagram by the popular account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), shows the visitors placing themselves alarmingly close to the massive animal.

“You guys are too close!” the videographer calls, which convinces the tourists to peel away. “Don’t touch the wildlife!”

Though the bison appears calm, these tourists are flirting with danger that could turn fatal in an instant.

Bison may be large, but they’re also agile. They can sprint up to 35 miles an hour and pack a powerful punch. Even when a bison isn’t aggressive, standing closer than 25 yards risks provoking the unpredictable wild animal to charge, as shown in a previous TouronsOfYellowstone video.

“He’s a dangerous animal!” explains the cautious videographer. Still, the visitors continue reaching out to get the perfect selfie until rangers intervene.

Encounters like this reveal that some tourists view national parks as playgrounds rather than the intricate ecosystems they are. However, true adventure means respecting the power and autonomy of the natural world.

As deforestation and rising global temperatures bring humans and wildlife into closer contact, it’s important to give animals their due space to ensure our safety and theirs. Animals that injure humans, provoked or unprovoked, are often euthanized, as in the famous case of Harambe the gorilla.

Reactions to the nerve-wracking post echoed fears for the visitors’ safety.

“That bison could turn on you in a nanosecond,” one commenter wrote.

Others were concerned for the bison, too, as park policy often calls for euthanizing animals that harm humans.

“Do not pet the bison!” the caption summarized.

When visiting parks and protected lands, staying alert and keeping a safe distance shows an understanding of the wildlife’s right to feel secure.

As one commenter said of the older woman who reached out to pet the bison, “I’m surprised she’s lived so long doing foolish things like that!”

National parks shelter beautiful species and environments to treasure for generations. Meeting them with respect, not entitlement, will ensure all can thrive.

