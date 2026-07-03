Yellowstone bison injures 12-year-old in Wyoming as park warns they are 'unpredictable'

"They can run three times faster than humans and will defend their space when threatened."

Visitors to Yellowstone are routinely warned that bison can look calm from afar and become dangerous quickly.

That point was reinforced in Wyoming in late June when one of the animals injured a 12-year-old, as ABC News reported.

What happened?

Yellowstone National Park confirmed the incident in a press release.

Following the attack near the Mud Volcano area, just north of Fishing Bridge, emergency responders took the visitor to a nearby hospital. Officials said it happened at about 9:15 a.m. local time and did not disclose how severe the injuries were.

The encounter is still under investigation, and the details remain unclear. Park officials have not described exactly how the child and the bison came into contact, though the area is a common stop for visitors viewing geothermal features and wildlife at close range.

Why does it matter?

Yellowstone tells visitors to stay at least 25 yards from large animals and 100 yards from bears, wolves, and cougars. The guidance reflects the fact that bison are not only large but also fast, powerful, and likely to become highly defensive when they feel threatened.

Encounters like this are often linked, at least in part, to the way people move through wild spaces. There are far too many examples of tourists crowding animals for pictures, misjudging safe distances, or treating national parks like petting zoos rather than shared habitats.

When that happens, the risks grow for both people and animals. As ABC News noted, Yellowstone reported two bison-related injuries in 2024 and one in 2023.

Keeping a respectful distance helps protect visitors from harm and reduces the chances that animals will be stressed, provoked, or blamed for acting naturally in their own environment.

What are people saying?

In its release, the park said Yellowstone wildlife can become aggressive when people "do not respect their space."

Officials also noted that "bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal."

"They are unpredictable, can run three times faster than humans and will defend their space when threatened," the park stated, emphasizing that no one should underestimate the dangers of getting too close.

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