Yellowstone tourist suffers gruesome consequences after getting too close to wild animal: 'They ... can run three times faster than humans'

"[They] have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal."

While navigating the trails of a national park, you may encounter wildlife — but getting too close is never a good idea. In 2022, an Ohio tourist visiting Yellowstone National Park suffered severe injuries after approaching a bison.

Yellowstone safety guidelines recommend keeping at least 25 yards of distance between yourself and any wildlife, but this visitor had gotten within 10 feet of the bison in question. Spooked or perhaps angered by her approach, the bison gored her and "tossed her 10 feet into the air," per ABC News.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," the National Park Service explained in a news release. "... Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

The 25-yard regulation — which increases to 100 yards for predators such as wolves, cougars, and bears — exists for a reason. There's no accounting for how an animal might react to humans, and, as a result, human-wildlife encounters can escalate far too easily.

The woman was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment and survived the confrontation. Two other park visitors had gotten within 25 yards of the bison as well.

In any part of the world, approaching wildlife can prove dangerous or even deadly for humans and animals alike. What's worse, animals that attack humans — even when the action is provoked — may be euthanized by local authorities in some cases.

The NPS maintains safety guidelines on its website and encourages individuals to be aware.

"The safest way to view wildlife is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope, or a pair of binoculars," these experts note. "Park animals are wild and dangerous. Bison, bears, and elk have injured and killed people. Do not approach, encircle, follow, or feed any animal."

On its Yellowstone safety page, the NPS adds, "If need be, turn around and go the other way if a bison walks within 25 yards."

