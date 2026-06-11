Yellowstone tourist gets too close to massive bison and face-plants after trying to flee

When visitors crowd wildlife, they put themselves, other parkgoers, and the animals in danger.

Footage from Yellowstone is drawing widespread attention after a park visitor walked up near a bison and ended up face-first on the ground while trying to retreat. When people ignore wildlife safety rules, both humans and animals can suffer the consequences.

What happened?

The clip, posted to Instagram by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), shows a woman moving away from a large bison in Yellowstone National Park. Right before the video starts, the animal had moved her way. She tried to run and immediately fell flat in the middle of the road.

"She got too close to the buffalo, and he charged at her. This is her running away," the post was captioned.

Park officials have repeatedly warned about visitors treating wild animals as photo opportunities rather than the powerful, unpredictable wildlife they are. Even when one appears calm, approaching it is still dangerous. Bison can move surprisingly fast and weigh more than 800 pounds, making close encounters especially risky.

Bison injure more Yellowstone visitors than any other animal, which is why the park tells guests to stay at least 25 yards away from them at all times.

Why does it matter?

When visitors crowd wildlife, they put themselves, other parkgoers, and the animals in danger.

National parks are shared natural spaces, not entertainment backdrops. Respecting wildlife boundaries helps protect ecosystems and keeps these public lands safer for everyone.

If that buffalo had fully charged at that woman, she could've been severely injured. That's a terrible thing for the other visitors to witness, and it's possible the animal would be euthanized. That's a lot to risk for a selfie.

What are people saying?

Online, many commenters responded with jokes and disbelief.

"I'll bet that bison was having a laugh when she ate it," one person wrote. Another commenter said, "Even the buffalo is confused."

The jokes aside, crowding wildlife can put both people and animals at risk.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.