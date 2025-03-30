Coast guard makes disturbing discovery during routine stop: 'An apparent attempt to conceal and smuggle them'

These instances highlight just how far these smugglers will go.

Authorities in the Philippines made a disheartening discovery during a routine stop that will result in charges being filed.

What's happening?

As detailed by Minda News, four Indonesian nationals are facing wildlife smuggling and illegal entry charges after a patrolling Philippine Coast Guard intercepted them in the seas off Balut Island as they were attempting to illegally transport two critically endangered bird species.

Lawyer Felix Alicer, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-12, told Minda News that the seized birds were confirmed to be a yellow-crested cockatoo and a white cockatoo, both of which are endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. They are also considered protected species under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

"The birds were found contained inside individual thermoses, an apparent attempt to conceal and smuggle them," Alicer said in a statement, per Minda News.

Under the RA 9147, wildlife smuggling carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to P1 million ($17,358.11).

Why is this important?

Wildlife trafficking is a growing issue in various parts of the world, as individuals often boldly attempt to transport endangered species or their parts through illegal methods for financial gain. Removing these creatures from their natural habitats can carry serious consequences, as ecosystems can be disrupted when invasive species are introduced to a new area and push out natives by outcompeting them for resources.

The two birds that the Indonesian nationals were attempting to smuggle represent a small sample of how these schemes can go down. For example, a Massachusetts man was accused of smuggling over 100 parts from endangered and protected animals. In another case, six Indian nationals were arrested in Bangkok after they tried to smuggle 87 exotic animals.

These instances highlight just how far these smugglers will go in their attempts to traffic a diverse range of species.

What's being done about this?

Alicer pleaded for the public to do their part by reporting any suspicious activities regarding illegal wildlife smuggling or unlawful entry into the Philippines. Per Minda News, public disclosures helped PCG and Maritime personnel intercept illegal shipments of various exotic animals from Indonesia that were reportedly being sent to Metro Manila and other areas. The creatures seized included endangered species such as cockatoos, echidnas and wallabies.

"This operation highlights the Philippine government's intensified efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and enforce environmental and immigration laws," Alicer said.

You can do your part by supporting and getting involved with conservation efforts dedicated to protecting the planet's biodiversity. Being vigilant against suspicious activities can help combat wildlife trafficking and create a safer future for all animals.

