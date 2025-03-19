Police uncover shocking trend during routine traffic stop: 'Fueled by social media'

"Where can I get one asking for a friend?"

On New Year's Eve, the California Highway Patrol in Madera County performed a routine traffic stop. The driver was speeding and suspected of driving under the influence. However, the stop took an unexpected turn when the patrol officer discovered a baby spider monkey as a passenger, and now, experts have uncovered a darker reality.

What's happening?

The internet flooded with photos of the tiny monkey featured on CHP's Facebook page. Commenters on the page expressed varying emotions, from adoration for the spider monkey to sympathy for the driver.

One user boldly stated, "Police be big haters it's annoying." While another asked, "Where can I get one asking for a friend?"

While many social media users found the monkey endearing and empathized with the driver, the image distorted the reality of wildlife ownership. As The Oaklandside reported, "What may seem like a harmless photo can … misrepresent the relationship."

A diaper-wearing spider monkey with innocent eyes tugs at the heartstrings. Yet, it is unnatural. It may seem harmless to those looking in from the outside, but this social media moment could fuel illegal trade.

The Oaklandside reported that illegal wildlife trafficking's growth "has been fueled by social media" and that this monkey was a victim.

Wildlife trafficking is illegal and a significant problem worldwide. It's estimated to be worth up to $258 billion annually. It involves everything from kidnapping animals from the wild for pets to poaching animals for parts.

There is an ongoing effort to stop wildlife trafficking. However, over 4,000 wildlife species are still illegally trafficked each year.

The innocent victim, in this case, a baby spider monkey, may never have been rescued if it wasn't for a traffic stop.

Why is this important?

As The Oaklandside reported, social media is part of the problem: "One way that people find and sell illegal animals is through private social media groups, according to officials. But it's not just those looking to buy and sell online; there are also people making money off social media content featuring these animals, which in turn increases the demand not only for more of this content but also for the animals themselves."

Wildlife trafficking involves hundreds of millions of wild plants and animals from thousands of species. This activity is detrimental to plants and animals and can lead to habitat destruction and the depletion of wildlife populations.

In Brazil alone, 12 million wild animals are poached yearly. Up to 100 million sharks are killed each year for their fins, causing nearly a third of the shark species to become threatened.

Animals aren't the only wildlife trafficked. Many invasive plants, such as orchids, cacti, kudzu, and Japanese knotweed, are also trafficked. Some of these plants wreak havoc in the areas where they are not native.

For example, kudzu grows rapidly, eventually eliminating native species. These invasive plants interrupt the natural flow of the environment, leading to economic and ecological damage.

What's being done to prevent wildlife trafficking?

Many organizations have worked tirelessly to prevent and stop wildlife crime. The World Wildlife Fund is a leader in this effort, pushing governments to protect threatened animal populations, reducing demand for illicit wildlife parts and products, and being a voice for those on the front lines threatened by poachers.

Online, you can report suspected trafficking to authorities and flag the post for moderation. The Oaklandside also put together suggestions on how to discourage such posts: "Officials encourage people who do come across these images or social groups to educate themselves on the situation and to not engage with this content, which means not liking or sharing this type of media, or following its purveyors."

At home, if you suspect illegal wildlife trade in your area, report it to your local fish and wildlife service, if possible, or the police if it seems urgent. And remember, a viral photo or video may seem harmless, but behind a cute monkey in a diaper may lie a darker reality.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.