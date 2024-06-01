Study finds emerging contaminants in one of world's longest rivers: 'Points to a need for continuous, ongoing monitoring'

If left unchecked, it could affect not just the environment but also the well-being of communities depending on the river.

A new study has revealed that the Yangtze River, the longest river in Asia, is contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS.

What's happening?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of human-made chemicals used in a variety of household and industrial products. Most of these chemicals break down slowly in the environment (if at all), earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."

According to a report posted at Phys.org, researchers found 13 different types of these chemicals in river sediments along the 6,300-kilometer (around 3,915-mile) length of the river.

Nearly half of the PFAS detected come from textile treatments and food packaging. Other sources include metal electroplating at 26.8%, fluoropolymer products at 16.3%, and various coatings at 7.4%.

Why is PFAS contamination concerning?

The contamination of the Yangtze River by PFAS highlights a pressing environmental and public health issue. If left unchecked, it could affect not just the environment but also the well-being of communities depending on the river.

For example, PFAS can lead to health problems. Research has linked PFAS exposure to a number of issues, such as increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, and decreased vaccine response in children.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

High levels of certain PFAS have also been associated with increased risks of kidney or testicular cancer, as well as developmental effects like lower birth weights and potential impacts on fertility.

Additionally, high levels of PFAS in the river, especially near industrialized and urbanized areas, could impact the ecological balance and the health of communities relying on the river for water and food. Because the plastics persist in the environment, they can accumulate in wildlife, potentially leading to harmful effects on animals and plants.

This buildup can disrupt entire ecosystems, affecting not just individual species but also the complex interactions they have with one another and their surroundings.

"Our risk assessment found that the levels of PFAS detected in the Yangtze posed low to medium ecological risks, which points to a need for continuous, ongoing monitoring and concern," said Professor Zulin Zhang, the study's main author, per Phys.org.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

Efforts to address PFAS contamination are underway globally, with some PFAS already banned in some places. In February, for example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the banning of grease-proofing materials that contained forever chemicals. These were commonly used on items like fast-food wrappers and microwave popcorn bags.

Ongoing research aims to find safer alternatives that break down more easily.

To tackle the issue in the Yangtze River, continuous monitoring and stricter regulations on industrial discharges are essential. On a personal level, people can help by reducing their use of products containing PFAS, such as opting for PFAS-free cookware and avoiding stain-resistant fabrics.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.