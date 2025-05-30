Photo of world's most expensive yacht sparks outrage: 'Worth more than Jeff Bezos' Koru and Mark Zuckerberg's Launchpad yachts combined'

"He'll probably use it one week out of the year."

A jaw-dropping post in the r/yachtporn subreddit has sparked heated discussion across the internet — not just for the yacht's sleek design but for the dizzying dollar signs attached.

Titled, "Worth more than Jeff Bezos' Koru and Mark Zuckerberg's Launchpad yachts combined, this is the most expensive superyacht in the world," the post showcases what may be the world's most expensive private yacht.

Luxury Launches

A photo shows the gleaming vessel, but it wasn't the aesthetics that caught users' attention. It was the scale of the spending.

"And he'll probably use it one week out of the year," the user added to the post.

"The money these people have and spend is almost inconceivable, even if you see it first hand," one user commented.

The carbon footprint of luxury yachts has become a growing concern. Some of the largest superyachts emit thousands of tons of harmful carbon pollution annually — more than entire neighborhoods, according to some models — while often remaining moored for much of the year.

As one of the commenters noted, most of these yachts cost tens of thousands of dollars just to operate for a day's cruise, too, largely due to the fuel needs to not only propel the ship but power all of its electricity needs such as air conditioning.

Cleaner alternatives are on the horizon — like wind-powered cargo ships or hybrid-electric vessels making strides in Europe — but they stand in stark contrast to megayachts like this one, which seem built more for ego than necessity.

Private maritime emissions remain largely unregulated, contributing to a widening gap between the luxury lifestyle of a few and the global climate impact borne by many.

"I feel like a lot of these things get bought because they are looking to spend their money but then sit in port other than a few trips a year," another commenter said.

"If I were worth even 100 billion, I'd still think this is outrageous. Just shows [how] insane, these people are, they've got generational money and cash flow," the original author responded.

Moments like this don't just showcase wealth — they spotlight the disconnect between luxury and responsibility in a rapidly warming world.

