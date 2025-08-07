Officials implement major changes to popular fishing practice after alarming discoveries: 'Some of them were so mangled'

Wyoming's world-famous trout waters just got a major upgrade — and it is good news for fishers and fish alike.

Starting January 1, 2026, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will require anglers to use only barbless hooks on the North Platte River between Gray Reef and Miles Landing, a stretch that includes the legendary Miracle Mile, as reported by Outdoor Hub.

The move follows a sobering 2023 study that revealed troubling rates of hook-related injuries among rainbow and brown trout in this popular catch-and-release destination.

At Miracle Mile alone, more than 70% of trout showed signs of past captures — with over one in five displaying visible injuries like deformed jaws, missing mandibles, and even destroyed eyes, according to Outdoor Hub.

"Some of them were so mangled, you really have to wonder how were they even able to feed?" Tent Tatum, co-owner of North Platte Lodge and The Reef Fly Shop Cottages, told the publication.

The culprit? Barbed hooks — a standard piece of gear that makes removing the hook more difficult and often more damaging. Barbless hooks, on the other hand, are designed to slide out easily, reducing pain and giving fish a better chance to survive and reproduce after being released.

While some fishers worry that switching to barbless hooks will make it harder to land trophy trout, many local guides support the new regulation. They see it as a necessary step to preserve the health of the river's trout population — and, by extension, their businesses, too.

In addition to banning barbed hooks, the commission is also outlawing pegged attractor rigs, which have been shown to snag fish in the head or body rather than the mouth — a practice that further endangers these delicate ecosystems.

Wyoming's decision aligns the North Platte with the conservation standards already in place in places like Yellowstone National Park, signaling a growing movement to protect the country's most treasured recreational waterways.

These changes might seem small, but they represent a shift toward more responsible outdoor recreation — one that values long-term enjoyment over short-term gains.

By safeguarding fish populations now, Wyoming is helping ensure that future generations can continue to experience the joy of casting a line in some of the most iconic waters in the West.

