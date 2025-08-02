Officials issue sweeping ban that will have major impact on fishing industry: 'Should not be allowed'

Leaders have ramped up efforts to protect marine biodiversity in Irish waters with a new industrial overfishing ban set to go into effect this fall.

Per The Irish Times, vessels over 18 meters fishing for sprat in inshore waters within the six nautical mile zone will need approval starting in October. There will also be a limited total allowable catch of 2,000 tonnes (roughly 2,200 tons). By October 2026, all large vessels will be excluded entirely to protect marine habitats and species.

Sprats are small forage fish that populate the inshore coastline of the Celtic Sea. Whales and other sea creatures rely on the fish for food, but officials believe overfishing has put marine ecosystems at risk.

"This is a step forward for Ireland's marine environment and for the future of our marine wildlife," Minister of State for Nature, Heritage, and Biodiversity Christopher O'Sullivan said. "For too long, industrial overfishing of sprat has threatened the very foundation of our marine food web, putting whales, dolphins, and our much-loved seabirds like puffins and kittiwakes at risk."

The Irish Times reported that fewer marine life sightings in the region have negatively impacted ecotourism. According to the World Health Organization, biodiversity loss can have severe economic consequences. The global economic impact of biodiversity loss is estimated to be about $10 trillion per year.

Human activities like overfishing, deforestation, and burning dirty fuels are significant threats to biodiversity. Overfished stocks have tripled in the last fifty years, per the World Wildlife Foundation. Marine species like sharks, rays, and chimaeras are now at risk of extinction.

In addition to Ireland, many countries around the world are implementing fishing regulations to help conservation efforts. Oman recently extended its ban on commercial fishing of sea cucumbers, while Portugal tightened restrictions to prevent the overfishing of octopus.

According to The Journal, the new ban comes after previous efforts to restrict overfishing in inshore areas in Ireland were overturned in the High Court. Many commenters applauded the new ban. Others pleaded for even more restrictions.

"Trawlers should not be allowed to mass fish anything inshore," one commenter said.

