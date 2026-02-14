Hero dogs carry out crucial mission in US region: 'The impact these dogs make every day is incredible'

"It's our community that makes this work possible."

An unlikely hero is sniffing out elusive species, supporting conservation efforts around the world. The Missoulian reported that a former rescue dog was given a new purpose thanks to Working Dogs for Conservation (WD4C), a nonprofit organization based east of Missoula.

Charlie is an 8-year-old rescue dog that WD4C nursed back to health and took in. For the past five years, Charlie has been helping WD4C detect rare species, such as sea wolves in Canada and kit foxes in the southwest region of the U.S.

WD4C's mission is twofold: They rescue neglected dogs and then train them to help protect wildlife. Staff train the dogs to sniff for specific scents to assist conservationists with different tasks, such as ecological monitoring of endangered species, detecting invasive species, and identifying environmental contaminants.

Depending on their strengths, each dog takes on different assignments. For example, Charlie has helped with wolf research in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, according to Michele Lovara, a K-9 field specialist with WD4C. Another dog in WD4C assisted with invasive species detection in the Falkland Islands, inspecting boats for non-native rats to stop them from damaging local ecosystems.

After 26 years of service, WD4C has done conservation work in 36 countries and 45 states, helping protect wildlife and ecosystems worldwide.

"The impact these dogs make every day is incredible, but it's our community that makes this work possible," Aimee Hurt, a cofounder of the organization and director of Special Projects, told The Missoulian.

Animals like Charlie play an essential role in conservation initiatives, performing tasks that humans can't. Thanks to their keen sense of smell, dogs can detect the precise locations of invasive or rare species, allowing conservationists to better understand how species are threatened.

WD4C also cares for their older dogs who served different conservation missions but are now retired. The organization still cares for these dogs and ensures they "live out a good life in retirement," according to The Missoulian.

