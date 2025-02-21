Once-in-a-generation winter storm created billions in damage — and experts say it won't be the last in this lifetime

"It's the big storms combined with the cold that lead to higher negative results."

A "once-in-a-generation" winter storm just ripped through the United States, according to AccuWeather, bringing extreme cold and record-breaking snowfall to parts of the country that rarely see this kind of weather — and causing more than $14 billion in damages.

But beyond the immediate chaos, this storm has raised serious concerns about its impact on crops, livestock, and what it signals about the growing influence of changing global temperatures on agriculture, reported Successful Farming.

What's happened?

For seven days in January, winter turned the South into a frozen landscape. Areas along the Gulf Coast — like southeast Texas and Louisiana — saw more than six inches of snow, an almost unheard-of event.

Even states like Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida got hit with significant snowfall. The Arctic air spread across 41 states, affecting more than 230 million people, according to data from AccuWeather cited by the report. In Colorado, wind gusts neared 80 mph, and temperatures plummeted well below zero.

Why is this cold weather concerning?

Beyond travel chaos and power outages, this storm raises bigger questions about how changing global temperatures are reshaping agriculture. From fragile winter wheat fields in the Midwest to citrus groves in Florida, farmers are bracing for lasting damage.

And with extreme weather events becoming more frequent in unexpected places, the future of food production is on the line. This kind of extreme cold is a major threat to agriculture, especially in regions that aren't built for it.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said that 30% of winter wheat is vulnerable, especially in parts of Kansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma, where temperatures plunged below 10 degrees Fahrenheit with little to no protective snow cover, per Successful Farming.

Specialty crops in the Gulf Coast, like Louisiana's sugarcane and Florida's citrus, could suffer lasting damage from prolonged freezing temperatures. And for livestock, severe cold means increased stress, higher feed demands, and potential losses.

"It's the big storms combined with the cold that lead to higher negative results. This has not happened in the central United States," says Pastelok.

Scientists point to rising global temperatures as a key factor in these unusual weather patterns. A warming atmosphere holds more moisture, which leads to heavier snowfall. Plus, Arctic warming disrupts normal weather systems, pushing frigid air farther south — making these extreme winter events more common in places that typically have milder winters.

What can be done to address this?

There's no quick fix, but there are ways to lessen the impact. Farmers can plant more cold-resistant crops and take steps to protect their livestock. On a larger scale, cutting planet-warming pollution is critical to slowing down these extreme weather shifts.

Consumers can also take simple actions like driving electric vehicles, using less electricity — whether through energy-efficient upgrades or unplugging appliances when not in use — and supporting sustainable agriculture.

With extreme weather becoming more frequent, building resilience — at the farm, community, and national level — is more important than ever.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.