Russian man arrested at airport with hundreds of snakes, iguanas in smuggling attempt

A man who allegedly attempted to smuggle hundreds of animals was caught by authorities in Indonesia, who may have halted another wildlife trafficker while protecting biodiversity.

The Ministry of Forestry and Ngurah Rai Immigration Office arrested a Russian citizen in Bali who they said was smuggling 202 animals without documentation, according to Antara News.

Among the species were dozens of live pythons, including 89 ball pythons, as well as 104 live iguanas and eight dead iguanas.

Officials suspect the man was part of a larger organized crime network, and several agencies were working together to continue cracking down on wildlife trafficking.

"We will increase surveillance of illegal routes, including ports and airports, which are suspected of being the exit points for animals to be smuggled out of Indonesia," Aswin Bangun, head of the Forestry Law Enforcement Agency for Java, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara, told the outlet.

Bangun noted that removing protected animals, dead or alive, in part or whole, or products made from protected animals within the country or out of Indonesia can be punished by a prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of 2 billion rupiah ($118,057).

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Wildlife trafficking and smuggling can contribute to the spread of invasive species, which can wreak havoc on ecosystems. Non-native species become invasive by reproducing rapidly and outcompeting local species. They may also introduce diseases and parasites that can disrupt habitats and impact humans as well.

The illegal activity can also be related to large criminal networks that are involved in other devastating practices such as drug and human trafficking.

Thankfully, authorities are working hard to prevent the smuggling of animals and animal parts. In January, officials arrested three suspects who allegedly moved elephant trunks and ivory from Thailand to California.

And last year, a man in Zimbabwe was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of unlawfully dealing in wildlife products.

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