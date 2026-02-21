  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities intercept shocking contraband being trafficked in US: 'Working [to] ... dismantle these illicit markets'

Three suspects were arrested.

by Juliana Marino
California authorities confiscated a group of illegal animal parts, including elephant trunks and ivory, being transited in the state.

Photo Credit: iStock

Officials confiscated a group of illegal animal parts being trafficked in California. 

What's happening?

According to The Fresno Bee, officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found Asian elephant parts falsely labeled in Fresno and Madera counties.

Elephant trunks and ivory from Thailand were confiscated, with the illegal animal parts destined for Fresno. This bust included "hundreds of illegal products made from ivory and elephant." 

The CDFW confirmed that the elephant trunks found were from Asian elephants, which are a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

In the same shipment as the elephant items, officials found other parts from poached animals, including rhino horns and walrus tusks. The CDFW also suspected some parts were bear gall bladders, parts of saiga antelope, and turtle shells.

Three suspects were arrested after officials confiscated the animal parts.

Why is illegal wildlife trafficking concerning?

Illegal wildlife trafficking threatens the survival of endangered species and encourages international crime. Furthermore, trafficking protected species pushes them closer to extinction and reduces biodiversity. 

The illegal wildlife trade also disrupts entire ecosystems, removing key predators from the food chain and causing population imbalances among prey species. Illegally transporting species can also lead to the introduction of invasive species, which can have catastrophic impacts on native ecosystems. 

What's being done about illegal wildlife trafficking?

Ten years ago, the state of California banned the sale of ivory. Since then, the state has strengthened its crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking

"CDFW is committed to working with our state, federal, and international partners to aggressively identify, disrupt and dismantle these illicit markets, and to ensure those responsible face criminal prosecution and the full consequences of the law," Nathaniel Arnold, CDFW deputy director and chief of law enforcement, said in a news release.

