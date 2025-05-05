Police expose illegal trafficking scheme allegedly run by family — here's what they found hiding in plain sight

Authorities suspect that the animals were being bought and sold online.

Spain's Guardia Civil cracked down on a wildlife smuggling family allegedly connected to the maltreatment of over 50 animals, according to Canarian Weekly.

What's happening?

In February, the Guardia Civil found 33 exotic animals being illegally transported in the Canary Islands. Some of these animals were protected species or otherwise deemed too dangerous for ownership, including tarantulas, scorpions, and sand boas.

Authorities also discovered 22 animals — including six endangered giant lizards — being kept in the town of Vecindario, Gran Canaria, by the same family. Even more were discovered in a package, several of which were invasive to the Canaries.

Authorities suspect that the animals were being bought and sold online. Regardless of where they were discovered, all the animals had poor health and were relocated to wildlife recovery centers.

Why does wildlife smuggling matter?

Aside from harming the trafficked individuals, wildlife smuggling also has far-reaching consequences for local ecosystems, especially when invasive species are involved.

Invasive flora and fauna can make a native species completely disappear from its original habitat, which could lead to an ecosystem's decline, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture explained. By introducing non-native species to foreign ecosystems, wildlife smuggling indirectly decreases biodiversity.

Meanwhile, removing threatened species from their native environment harms the population of that species and the wider ecosystem that relies on it for stability.

This doesn't just hurt animals. It hurts humans, too. Humans rely on biodiversity and local ecosystems for a number of things, including fresh water, medicines, and overall health and well-being. According to the U.S. National Park Service, areas with greater biodiversity also have better human health outcomes.

What's being done about it?

Environmental law enforcement groups like Spain's Guardia Civil are often the ones bringing wildlife traffickers to justice. Spain also introduced a whole host of new animal welfare laws in 2023, one of which prohibits the direct sale of animals online, Euronews revealed.

If you'd like to contribute to animal welfare and stop the mistreatment of wildlife, consider voting for pro-climate candidates.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.