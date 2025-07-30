Airport authorities make shocking discovery hidden in man's underwear — here's what they found

Though his luggage appeared clean in a scan, a deeper search revealed the illegal cargo.

A slippery attempt to bypass airport security at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport was foiled after Thai officials discovered three live snakes hidden in a traveler's underwear.

This bizarre, below-the-belt bust highlights a serious and growing threat to ecosystems and communities: wildlife smuggling.

What happened?

According to The Thaiger, a Sri Lankan man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok for attempting to smuggle three live ball pythons in his underwear.

Thai officials were tipped off by the Wildlife Crime Intelligence Centre and identified the suspect, a man named Shehan, upon his arrival. Authorities were already aware of prior trafficking offenses he had committed in Sri Lanka and tracked him until his departure the following day.

Though his luggage appeared clean in a scan, a deeper search revealed that the man was hiding snakes tucked in a netted bag in his underwear.

Ball pythons are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, meaning international trade of these snakes requires official permits.

Shehan now faces two charges under Thai law, including violating the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

According to Florida International University, wildlife trafficking is the fourth-largest illegal trade in the world, and airports have become hotspots for this underground industry. Personal baggage is the second most common method of transporting smuggled animals.

Globally, snakes account for 4% of all recorded wildlife seizures, according to the United Nations Wildlife Crime Report.

Wildlife smuggling affects more than animals; trafficking fuels organized crime, threatens public health with infectious diseases, and introduces invasive species that can contaminate food systems and water supplies.

What is being done about wildlife trafficking?

Regional and inter-regional Wildlife Enforcement Networks exist to combat wildlife trafficking at key transit points.

In the U.S., the proposed Wildlife Confiscations Network Act of 2025 aims to stop the suffering of trafficked animals (like the confiscated ball pythons) who endure long, inhumane journeys with little food or water in extreme conditions (like people's underwear).

At the personal level, supporting responsible pet ownership and reporting suspicious activity can help disrupt trafficking and protect communities and animals from harm.

