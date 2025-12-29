Agents report alarming trend at US-Mexico border: 'It's really tragic'

Agents at the California border have noticed an alarming uptick in animal trafficking cases. More and more people have attempted to smuggle in everything from elephant tusks to live birds and monkeys. Similar incidents have occurred in Massachusetts, Los Angeles County, and Texas.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has dealt with an increase in animal smuggling operations in recent months. Officials have confiscated birds, elephant ivory, tusks, rhino horns, live mammals, and reptiles.

"The top three right now that we're seeing in California [are] live reptiles, live corals … and also live birds," said Denise Larson, the acting regional supervisor for wildlife inspections with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, per Mongabay.

Many animals endure dangerous conditions when smuggled, resulting in injuries, malnourishment, and death. Additionally, the outlet reported that many of the animals are species protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

However, smuggling laws are difficult to enforce because of the sheer volume of cargo entering and exiting airports and cargo ports. "We're seeing an increase in primate trafficking," said Sara Walker, a senior adviser with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, per Mongabay.

Why does wildlife smuggling matter?

Animals that end up in the wildlife trade face a variety of hardships — and the issues could threaten human safety, too.

According to Mongabay, trafficked animals are stolen from their families, endure harsh travel conditions, and are sent to homes where their new owners don't know how to care for them.

As a result, these animals are often malnourished, neglected, and don't receive proper veterinary care. "It's really tragic … what happens to them," said Nathan Smith, the chief of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's trafficking unit, per Mongabay.

Additionally, animals that escape or are set free may outcompete native species, leading to ecosystem imbalance, the WWF explained.

The animals may also increase the risk of diseases that could infect livestock, pets, or even humans, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

What's being done to stop animal trafficking?

Even though wildlife trafficking is a significant problem, solutions are on the horizon. For example, Mongabay reported that the Wildlife Confiscations Network, launched in 2023, helps send confiscated animals to trusted care facilities.

Lawmakers have also introduced laws to protect wildlife, such as the Captive Primate Public Safety Act.

On a personal level, individuals can also do their part to protect animals from wildlife trafficking. Avoid purchasing exotic pets or animal products and alert the authorities if you notice something suspicious. Additionally, refrain from interacting with people on social media who promote wild animals as pets.

