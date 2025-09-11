Officials crack down on disturbing 'ghost deer' smuggling ring — here's what you need to know

Operations like this put agencies across the nation and the globe on high alert.

New details are emerging after Texas Game Wardens uncovered a scheme involving the smuggling of so-called "ghost deer."

What's happening?

As reported by MySanAntonio.com, the deer smuggling operation was one of the largest in state history. It began with a traffic stop in March 2024, when game wardens caught two men attempting to smuggle seven deer across county lines to release them to roam free on private property.

Those undocumented breeder deer are often referred to as "ghost deer" due to their lack of identification.

Investigators found a larger network of crime at play in the background. They uncovered coordinated breeding and care violations, including chronic wasting disease testing violations and drug offenses related to animal sedation medication. In August, officials arrested 24 individuals and filed 1,400 charges across 11 counties.

Why is deer smuggling important?

Deer smuggling is a significant problem primarily due to the risk of spreading diseases. "Ghost deer" often lack proper veterinary care and are more susceptible to infections like chronic wasting disease, also known as zombie deer disease. While CWD has not been shown to infect humans, it can be devastating to animal populations.

Deer might seem like a hardy and common animal that doesn't need much protection. But their existence is crucial to the survival of ecosystems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about deer smuggling?

Unfortunately, the "ghost deer" recovered by game wardens had to be euthanized. Officials said there was likely a high risk of exposure to disease if they were released back into the wild. Luckily, investigators found no evidence of CWD.

Operations like this put agencies across the nation and the globe on high alert for smuggling and animal trafficking behaviors. Wildlife officials must remain vigilant to combat practices that can disrupt ecological balance and hinder progress toward a cleaner, safer future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.