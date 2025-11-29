Authorities make horrifying discovery after raiding US smuggling ring: 'These operations send a clear message'

Wildlife officials say they've uncovered an illegal trafficking operation in Los Angeles County, seizing items taken from some of the world's most vulnerable species.

The discovery shows just how much pressure poaching and smuggling put on sensitive ecosystems.

What happened?

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Special Operations Unit found what it believes are at least nine rhino horns, thousands of pieces of elephant ivory, several large carved tusks, and a sea turtle shell during a major enforcement action tied to a local business.

AS KTLA 5 reported, everything was seized as evidence and is now being analyzed at the agency's Wildlife Forensics Lab for verification.

The discovery also marks a decade since California enacted its statewide ban on ivory and rhino horn sales. Assembly Bill 96, effective in 2016, expanded enforcement authority and positioned the state as a leader in shutting down illegal wildlife trafficking.

CDFW deputy director and chief of law enforcement Nathaniel Arnold emphasized the seriousness of the discovery.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

"California was among the first to take a stand against the ivory trade, and our commitment has not wavered," he said. "These operations send a clear message that we will continue to hold accountable those who profit from the destruction of wildlife."

Why is this discovery concerning?

Wildlife trafficking endangers threatened animals like rhinos, elephants, and sea turtles, but it also destabilizes ecosystems that millions of people rely on. When keystone species disappear, the ripple effects can harm local economies and families.

Illegal trade is often linked to international criminal networks, diverting resources from local public safety needs and conservation efforts.

California's enforcement actions aim to protect vulnerable species, but they also protect communities from the violence, corruption, and environmental disruption associated with these black markets.

We've seen too many examples of how ecological imbalance can hurt people directly, whether through invasive species damaging waterways, coral decline affecting coastal livelihoods, or poaching pushing species to the brink.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

California has become one of the strongest U.S. states in the fight against illegal wildlife trade, thanks to its ivory and rhino horn bans and the expanded enforcement authority granted under this bill.

This allows CDFW to conduct targeted operations like this one and dismantle networks before they grow. Meanwhile, CDFW encourages anyone with information about wildlife trafficking or poaching to lodge a report through its CalTIP program.

On a national and global level, conservation coalitions, anti-poaching patrols, forensic labs, and international agreements continue working to curb trafficking.

Readers at home can pitch in by avoiding products made from animal parts, reporting suspicious activity, and supporting organizations working on wildlife protection and habitat restoration.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.