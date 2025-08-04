  • Outdoors Outdoors

Customs inspectors discover shocking contraband taped to travelers' bodies — here's what they found

This illegal trade is a multibillion-dollar industry.

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: iStock

A recent case in Israel revealed the disturbing reality of wildlife smuggling.

Four men were caught with nearly 100 protected birds taped to their bodies, The Jerusalem Post reported. Authorities described the incident as a "cruel discovery." The men bound the birds tightly to their clothing, endangering their lives. 

What's happening?

The suspects were detained after customs inspectors and the Israel Airports Authority discovered about 100 finches attached to their clothing at a border crossing.

The birds, classified as a protected species in Israel, cannot be imported without proper permits.

Authorities will file an indictment against the suspects. They've also banned the men from the area for three months and extended their detention by an additional four days beyond the initial 48 hours.

A joint statement from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the police warned that such cases endanger biodiversity and can introduce diseases to wildlife, livestock, and humans. 

Why is animal smuggling concerning?

The global illegal wildlife trade is a multibillion-dollar industry. Interpol estimates that the trade is worth up to $20 billion per year.

Beyond the immediate animal suffering, smuggling practices can strain border security and public health systems. Illegally trafficked animals may also carry diseases that pose risks to farm animals and people.

Introducing invasive species to new environments through human activities like wildlife smuggling can affect native species populations through predation or resource competition.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the decline of native populations could impact the resilience of local ecosystems. Recent reports on wildlife trafficking reveal how this market encourages poaching and accelerates biodiversity loss, ultimately delaying ecosystem restoration efforts.

These smuggling practices can also expose communities to unfamiliar diseases and strain wildlife enforcement efforts further.

What's being done about invasive species and smuggling?

Israel is stepping up enforcement, launching investigations, intercepting other smuggling attempts, and rescuing protected wildlife from illegal captivity.

Other countries are implementing similar measures, such as developing new tools to combat illegal trade and introducing a new bill to protect confiscated animals.

Public involvement also plays a key role. Avoiding exotic pet purchases, supporting biodiversity initiatives, and reporting suspected trafficking can all reduce demand and help protect vulnerable species.

These interventions safeguard ecosystems that support all of us and are helping close loopholes that smugglers exploit.

