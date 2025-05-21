Construction begins on first-of-its-kind structure over major interstate — here's what to expect

The Lakeland Ledger reported news of groundbreaking construction in Florida that will benefit many furry or crawling friends. There will be more separation between human foot and vehicle traffic and animals thanks to the state's first dedicated wildlife overpass.

The 44-foot wide overpass will be ready for hooves, claws, and tails by 2027 as part of efforts to protect wildlife. It will cross Interstate 4 as part of the replacement of the State Road 33 interchange. The constructed bridge will be accented by a protected funnel of fencing and walls to direct moving animals toward it. The Florida Department of Transportation will also monitor the animal crossing through video surveillance.

Florida has over 700 terrestrial species — and over 1,000 aquatic animals — according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Therefore, any means to protect them from human encroachment can help prevent endangerment or extinction while fostering local biodiversity.

While humans live in houses, wild animals don't just live in one spot, as some tend to migrate. Whether that happens because of seasonal change or amid searches for food, their movements and habitats are in increasing danger as humans raze vegetation to develop more areas. Unfortunately, many such animals become roadkill — as many as 350 million vertebrate animals are killed by collisions annually, according to Environment America.

Wildlife-human interactions are common, as proved by a deer that broke into an empty bar and ran around. This shows how close wildlife are and why designated spaces such as an overpass crossing are essential.

Maryland legislators, for example, passed several animal cruelty laws. It's equally important for humans to be respectful of aquatic wildlife to avoid injuries to themselves and the animals, as one Turks and Caicos tourist photographing a shark found out.

