Tourist loses both hands after provoking shark during beachside photo op: 'The shark didn't just see a human'

"Sharks have more to fear from humans than we do of them."

A Canadian tourist lost both of her hands trying to take a photo of a shark while snorkeling in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Feb. 7, as reported by the New York Times.

The 55-year-old tourist was visiting the island and snorkeling in shallow waters. According to the Department of Environment and Coastal Resources in Turks and Caicos, the tourist "attempted to engage with the animal from the shallows in an attempt to take photographs."

After being treated at a nearby hospital, the tourist, who has not been identified, was flown off the island to Canada for further medical care. As for the island, the beach was closed as a precaution. It was reopened on Feb. 9 "after it was determined that the shark had moved to deeper water."

The shark had not been identified, although it was estimated to be six feet long. According to Gavin Naylor, the director of the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida, it was unconfirmed whether the shark bite was "provoked or unprovoked." The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force was investigating further.

In 2024, there were 88 confirmed shark bites across the world, according to the International Shark Files data. Of these 88 bites, 47 were listed as unprovoked bites. According to Chris Stefanou, a New York conservationist, photographing sharks carries a risk, as a phone or camera could be mistaken for a fish.

"Sharks, or any predatory animal in the ocean, can confuse that as like a bait fish," Chris Stefanou told the NYT. "The shark didn't just see a human: 'Ooh, I'm hungry, I want to go take a bite.' That did not happen."

There was also another reported shark encounter in the Caribbean the same day, with two Americans involved in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Gavin Naylor told the NYT this was unusual and made him "sit up a little."

Sharks don't carry the same threat that pop culture has made us think, with movies like Jaws and programs like Shark Week depicting them as ocean predators. According to the National Ocean Service, "Sharks have more to fear from humans than we do of them."

However, shark populations are threatened by habitat loss and overfishing of shark species. The Memorandum of Understanding on the Conservation of Migratory Sharks reports that up to 70 million sharks are killed by people every year. Shark Stewards reports a 71% decline in shark populations since 1970. Sharks are vital to the ocean ecosystem, so a change in their eating habits or location can affect other ocean populations.

Just like with animals on land, such as bears and elk, it's vital to respect sharks' habitat and their space. Keeping your distance from sharks is not only important for your safety but also for theirs. Especially with habitat loss leading to a change in the feeding habits of reef sharks, caution is important when swimming in water with sharks.

"The DECR would like to urge the public to always be aware of your surroundings, follow local advisories, and respect marine life," the Turks and Caicos government wrote in a statement. "Swim in designated areas, avoid murky waters, never swim alone, and do not attempt to feed marine wildlife under any circumstances."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.