Corporation under fire for plans to raze one of world's most biodiverse regions: 'If this forest disappeared, where would we find these things?'

"This is what keep the … people alive."

A controversial biomass energy project is threatening to destroy a large section of Indonesia's rainforest, alarming environmental groups and Indigenous communities alike.

What's happening?

As reported by Mongabay, PT Malinau Hijau Lestari, the company behind the project, claims it will produce green energy by clearing the forest to create plantations of fast-growing trees for wood-based biomass fuel.

Biomass fuel is an organic material obtained from living or recently living organisms that can be used as a renewable energy source. This includes materials such as wood, agricultural crops, animal waste, and other organic matter. These materials can be burned or transformed into biofuels to generate electricity, heat, or power vehicles.

However, this plan would devastate land in the Borneo rainforest — one of the world's most biodiverse regions. This rainforest is home to many plants and animals, and the Indigenous Punan people, who rely on the forest for food, shelter, and cultural practices.

Why is protecting the forest important?

The rainforests of Borneo also play a critical role in protecting the Earth from overheating. These dense ecosystems store vast amounts of carbon, which gets released into the atmosphere as harmful gases if the trees are cut down. Deforestation from this project could accelerate the rising of global temperatures, which could counteract the project's goal of transitioning to sustainable energy sources — though it is unclear what amount of carbon could be locked up if the plantation is continually replanted.

Beyond its environmental significance, the project threatens the cultural survival of the Punan people. For generations, they have practiced sustainable living within the forest. Stripping them of this connection risks not only their livelihoods but also the loss of traditional knowledge that has helped preserve Borneo's ecosystems for centuries.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"If this forest disappeared, where would we find these things?" resident Ipu Angit told Mongabay. "This is what keeps the Punan people alive."

If projects like this proceed, it could set a dangerous precedent for similar exploitation under the guise of renewable energy.

What's being done about the forest?

Efforts to halt the project are underway, led by local advocates and international environmental organizations, per Mongabay. Activists are also urging governments and corporations to prioritize truly renewable energy options like solar and wind over biomass, which can cause more harm than good.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Globally, countries like Brazil and Colombia have shown that significant progress is possible with the right policies. They achieved reductions in forest loss by 36% and 49%, respectively, between 2022 and 2023, according to the World Resources Institute.

To further preserve rainforests worldwide, experts suggest creating compensation funds for conserving standing rainforests, with countries like Germany and Norway already engaging in similar efforts. Germany proposed the Fair Deal to pay rainforest countries for conservation, and Norway has been working with Gabon on rainforest-preserving projects.

Protecting rainforests is not just about saving trees — it's about preserving a way of life and ensuring a livable planet for future generations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.