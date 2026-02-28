Onlooker sparks backlash with video of reckless tourists near wild animals: 'Pure ignorance and no respect'

Park visitors standing far too close to wild goats caused outrage among onlookers at the scene and those watching on Instagram.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared yet another video of people putting themselves in danger, this time at Glacier National Park in Montana.

Several tourists gathered around grazing mountain goats, taking pictures and videos. While that might seem harmless, wildlife interactions like these can go south quickly. Mountain goats have large, sharp horns that they'll use when threatened, and while rare, attacks can be fatal.

Glacier National Park rules state visitors must "view wildlife from a safe and respectful distance: 75 feet for most wildlife" and should "never approach wildlife to take photos."

Unfortunately, human-wildlife interactions are increasing, mainly due to habitat loss. Deforestation, urbanization, and other human activities are shrinking natural habitats. With less food, water, shelter, and other resources, animals are frequently wandering into human settlements.

When wild animals become accustomed to humans, through sightings, feeding, petting, and other interactions, they gradually lose their fear of humans and are more likely to display aggressive behavior.

All wild animals can become food-aggressive, from chipmunks to bears. Additionally, habituated animals can spread diseases to humans, like rabies.

To prevent wildlife encounters, conservationists are working to restore lost habitats. When full restoration isn't possible, such as in human cities, wildlife-friendly architecture, such as wildlife crossings, can be incorporated.

If you encounter a wild animal, never approach, feed, or chase it, for your safety and theirs.

Viewers were frustrated by the tourists' behavior.

"Pure ignorance and no respect for other beings," one user said. "This is not a petting zoo."

"The stress that puts on the animals," another commenter mentioned. "And people are teaching their kids to disobey the rules."

"They are powerful little creatures so people really need to watch out," a third viewer wrote. "They are not docile little pets. [They] know how to use those horns."

