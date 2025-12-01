Expert issues critical warning against common backyard habit that can actually hurt animals: 'That's really a problem'

"People still do it all the time."

Tossing snacks to cute animals might seem harmless, but one environmental educator explained why this common habit creates problems for wildlife and humans alike.

The Simple Environmentalist (@TheSimpleEnvironmentalist) shared a video on YouTube explaining the dangers of feeding wild animals. The message comes as more people encounter wildlife during outdoor activities.

In the video, the creator addresses viewers directly while discussing the consequences of feeding animals.

"It might not be that big of a deal, like we saw here with the chipmunks, but it can make animals aggressive, and that's really a problem when we're dealing with bigger animals like bears," she explains.

Wild animals can also fall ill from human food, and some may stop hunting for themselves. "They might also become so reliant on us that they become lazy and no longer hunt for food, making it a big problem when it comes to hibernation for the winter and not having enough food stored up," the video notes.

Even discarded food poses risks. "If you leave food waste on the ground with a fruit sticker or any other piece of litter on there, they could eat that and get sick, too," she says. The practice creates danger for people, too, particularly when animals learn to associate humans with meals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

These concerns don't stop at North America. One viewer shared an experience from New Zealand, writing: "I recently did a 4 day hike in one of New Zealand's national parks and there are these birds called Weka who are SOOO used to people feeding them that they now steal packaged energy bars, try to open zippers in search of food and even try to 'eat' stuff like sleeping bags. It's wild."

Another commenter pointed to enforcement challenges, saying: "It's illegal to feed birds a here but people still do it all the time. Sigh."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.