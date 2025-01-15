Officials award over $12 million in grants to protect iconic body of water — here's how it will help the surrounding community

Other similar projects have been announced globally as the world increasingly recognizes the need to protect natural areas to support communities.

Dozens of organizations have been awarded more than $12 million in grants for projects that aim to lift up communities, reduce pollution, and improve water quality in Long Island Sound.

The grants were announced by federal and state environmental agencies and officials from New England and New York, including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. As per the NFWF, there were 31 grants, totaling more than $12 million, awarded to organizations and local governments to improve the health of the area.

According to the NFWF, the grants were matched by the grantees themselves, resulting in more than $25 million in total conservation impact for projects in the bordering states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York. The grants are aimed to help improve the area by reducing pollution entering the sound, cleaning up marine debris, and restoring 280 acres of coastal habitat.

The Long Island Sound is an ecological and culturally important area. The sound is biologically diverse, supporting a range of wildlife and providing habitat for fish nurseries. As a result, the area is also important for providing a livelihood to fishermen and oyster farmers and is enjoyed by families and outdoor enthusiasts who love to splash in the water and participate in various water sports.

Like many of our natural areas, the sound is at risk from pollution, habitat loss, and over-fishing. The waterways around the island are prone to poor water quality and dead zones that can be harmful to people and wildlife populations. The grants have been awarded to groups hoping to tackle these issues and protect the sound for people to enjoy for generations to come.

Other similar projects have been announced globally as the world increasingly recognizes the need to protect natural areas to support communities. For example, in Brighton and Hove in the U.K., officials announced they would invest around $2.3 million in a wetland project that aimed to reduce pollution in the city's water supply. In Ecuador, several organizations are working together to restore important mangrove habitats in coastal communities.

"By funding these local projects, we're not only improving water quality and coastal habitats but also supporting communities in building resiliency against climate change and ensuring equitable access to the Sound for generations to come." said Lisa F. Garcia, EPA Region 2 Administrator, in a press release by the NFWF.

