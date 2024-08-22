State legislature approves $10 billion plan that will appear on the 2024 ballot — here's what it could fund

The agreement proposes focusing on communities most at risk.

California's November 2024 election ballot will include a $10 billion equity-focused climate resilience bond. The proposal aims to "protect Californians suffering the real-time devastating and often deadly consequences of climate change."

As The Hill reported in July, the California Legislature agreed to the bond's terms after addressing state budget cuts for climate initiatives. The agreement proposes focusing on communities most at risk of rising temperatures and extreme weather events.

"Our historically underserved communities on the front lines of the climate crisis could not afford to wait any longer, requiring us to move with urgency to strengthen California climate resiliency," said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

At least 40% of the $10 billion proposal will go toward disadvantaged communities in California, according to the news outlet. The Legislature will apply funds to eight different categories related to climate resilience.

This month, the League of California Cities, which supports what is now also called Proposition 4, published a guide indicating that the final measure on the ballot will have this same breakdown of funding.

"These crucial investments allow us to improve safe drinking water and air quality, prevent and prepare for future disasters like wildfires and drought, and accelerate our renewable energy goals while creating crucial jobs and economic opportunities," Garcia said in July, per The Hill.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The investment will include $3.8 billion for safe drinking water, drought, flood, and water resilience, along with $1.5 billion for wildfire and forest resilience.

It also contains provisions for $1.2 billion toward coastal and rising sea level resilience, $1.2 billion for biodiversity and nature-based climate solutions, and $850 million to support clean air.

Meanwhile, $700 million will help create parks and promote outdoor access, $450 million will help mitigate extreme heat, and $300 million will support sustainable farms, ranches, and other lands, all according to the Hill.

This new bill is significant because it addresses environmental justice and geographic inequities related to our changing climate.

Although the $10 billion investment is less than the original proposals — which exceeded $15 billion — it still offers hope, as California faces a $46.8 billion budget deficit that could otherwise lead to more environmental funding cuts.

California has long been a leader in environmental policy; however, other states and cities have also been making progress with climate resilience bills. For example, a Missouri bill proposed paying emergency leave time for employees unable to work due to climate-related disasters.

Meanwhile, new building efficiency standards signed into law in Seattle require all new large buildings in the city to achieve zero pollution by 2050.

"I will be voting yes for the climate," one social media user on X, previously known as Twitter, commented on the $10 billion climate investment news. "Glad to live in a state where we can choose to make our state better."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.