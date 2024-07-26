Officials to install million-dollar wetlands project to mitigate major road pollution: 'A beautiful and sustainable space'

The project will offer huge benefits to the area, including cleaner drinking water, new wildlife habitats, and reduced flooding.

Britain's Brighton & Hove City Council is set to launch a £1.79 million (about $2.3 million) project to create a wetland system in Wild Park, Moulsecoomb. The BBC reported that the project will help filter pollutants from Lewes Road that would otherwise end up in the city's underground chalk aquifer, a source of the city's water supply.

The Wild Park Rainscape project is funded by National Highways and will break ground in August 2024. The innovative drainage system will feature four shallow wetlands designed to hold rainwater and naturally break down pollutants using plants, sunlight, and soil microbes.

Although they cover less than 1% of the earth's surface, freshwater habitats, such as lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands, are home to more than 10% of all known animal species and roughly 50% of all known fish species, according to WWF data.

By transforming a grass area alongside Lewes Road, Andy Westwood from the council told the BBC, "By next summer, the wetland area will have blossomed into a beautiful and sustainable space that enhances wildlife, improves water quality and demonstrates better ways of managing water more sustainably in the environment."

The Wild Park wetland system will offer huge benefits to the area, including cleaner drinking water, new wildlife habitats, and reduced flooding. It presents a sustainable model for urban water management, protecting local infrastructure and promoting ecological health.

According to the NRDC, by acting as natural buffers against floods and droughts, wetlands also provide a global economic value of more than $47 trillion annually.

The project shares similarities to the reintroduction of beavers in Devon. Their dams have stored over 24 million liters of water, reducing storm flows by 30% and creating thriving green spaces. This demonstrates how effective natural water management can be in mitigating environmental challenges.

The Wild Park Rainscape project showcases how nature-based solutions can tackle urban pollution and water management challenges and underscores the importance of integrating environmental sustainability into urban planning, leading to healthier, more resilient communities.

