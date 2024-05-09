Conservationists sound alarm over concerning trend in Maryland wetlands: 'It's more critical than ever'

"Land managers can proactively identify areas that will be key for wildlife conservation while protecting coastal communities."

Rising sea levels are negatively impacting coastal communities around the world. In Maryland, conservationists are warning that crucial wetlands could eventually be submerged.

What's happening?

On its official website, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources detailed how it partnered with George Mason University and The Nature Conservancy to identify areas that could contribute to coastal resiliency as new areas are overwhelmed by rising waters.

"With the growing impacts of sea level rise, it's more critical than ever that we protect corridors of land where marshes can successfully migrate and continue to benefit our coastal communities," said Bob Allen, the climate and ecosystem resiliency director for the Maryland/District of Columbia Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.

The project incorporated data from the Sea Level Affecting Marshes Model (SLAMM), which estimates that sea levels will rise two to 6.5 feet by 2100.

Why is this important?

The Maryland DNR explained that wetlands act as a buffer to waves, thus offering coastal communities a layer of protection against flooding and erosion and improved water quality by filtering sediment.

They are also home to a variety of fish and wildlife, so losing these habitats could result in reduced biodiversity — something that is essential for an ecosystem to function smoothly. Recreational and economic opportunities could also be diminished.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What can be done about this?

To protect wetlands, NOAA Fisheries recommends staying on marked trails, avoiding litter, selecting native plants for your garden, and using non-toxic products for lawn care.

Meanwhile, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the main cause of rising sea levels is melting ice sheets from warmer ocean temperatures. Limiting the rise of global temperatures can help bring our oceans back into balance, and reducing our reliance on dirty fuels like coal, oil, and gas is the best thing we can do.

Transitioning to an electric vehicle, solar panels, or a heat pump can eliminate thousands of pounds of heat-trapping pollution and put money back into your wallet. However, if a larger investment isn't possible, simple actions like unplugging energy vampires and switching to LED light bulbs are valuable and also provide money-saving benefits.

Planning ahead can also mitigate the adverse effects of rising sea levels.

"With these greater insights into the future effects of sea level rise, land managers can proactively identify areas that will be key for wildlife conservation while protecting coastal communities from storm impacts and nuisance flooding," DNR conservation resilience planner Sara Coleman said in the organization's press release.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.