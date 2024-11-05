Heart-pounding video shows tourists narrowly escape charging elk: 'Just hope they don't put the animal down'

"I feel for the locals & the animals who have to constantly put up with these types."

"They're almost scary."

Those dismissive words almost came back to haunt a tourist and his group in a harrowing encounter with a wild elk.

The Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account shared the shocking video of a group of tourists and a charging elk.

The footage was taken in Estes Park, Colorado, and posted to Instagram by Stephen Branum @estesparkconcierge), owner of Estes Park Concierge.

In the caption, Branum wrote that he and others observed the bull elk and its herd for nearly an hour from the safety of their vehicle. He said there was mating and "plenty of drama," calling it "truly magical to watch from afar."

That is until what Branum sarcastically called a "determined group" decided they needed a closer look. The group allegedly ignored warnings from others to stay in their vehicles — instead, they followed the wild elk down a hill and set up shop just across the road.

The wild elk was clearly having none of that.

First, it charged at the tourist closest to it, pushing them to nearly fall several feet down into a stranger's driveway. Then, as another person tried to escape around the house, the elk charged and came within inches of goring them with its antlers.

The video cuts out just as the tourist yelped in horror. The caption reveals, thankfully, that they were able to find everyone involved safe after the encounter. Branum mentioned that in a later incident not shown in the video, another tourist was nearly speared after approaching the elk.

This heart-pumping footage reiterates the importance of following local rules to stay a safe 25 yards away from wild animals.

Elk and other wild animals are not merely "almost scary" — they can badly injure humans who underestimate them. Especially during mating season, they are prone to interpreting any move toward them as a threat.

These rules aren't just for humans' safety. Rangers or veterinarians may have to put down wild animals that get involved in interactions with humans, even if the human is at fault.

An Instagrammer chimed in, writing, "just hope they don't put the animal down and not talking about the ones wearing pants."

"Not sure what annoys me most, that they pursue this bull elk or they're trespassing on people's personal property," another poster wrote. "I feel for the locals & the animals who have to constantly put up with these types."

