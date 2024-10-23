Bystander shares frustrating video after national park tourists encroach on wild elk: 'Head full of horns, what could go wrong?'

"Treating elk and other wildlife like circus animals just so they can get some clout."

This group of tourists put their lives in danger for a quick video.

The r/NationalPark subreddit is filled with backpacking advice, gorgeous photos, and, of course, tourons caught in the act.

One Redditor shared a video of tourists harassing an elk.

"Why can't people leave the wildlife alone?" the Redditor asked. "Sick of seeing people harassing wildlife."

The video shows a group of people closely following an enormous wild elk — with their phones in hand, no less.

All of the National Parks advise against approaching wild animals, though the recommended distance varies. Commenters believe the park to be Banff National Park, which warns guests to stay 100 feet away from elk and that "these wild animals do not have a tolerance of humans getting too close and will lash out with hooves or charge with antlers forward if disturbed."

Elk are majestic creatures, but they can turn dangerously defensive when disturbed. This driving tourist taunted a nearby elk and faced the consequences: a popped tire.

It's not just elk — tourons will antagonize bison, take selfies with bears, and swim with alligators.

Not only does this kind of behavior endanger the tourons themselves, but it also puts the animals and surrounding park guests at risk.

National Parks aren't just for recreation — they're places of preservation for natural beauty and wildlife, for education and respect.

Guests should remember that these parks are a privilege, not a right, and that rules and regulations are for the safety of all. If we want to keep these parks pristine for future generations to experience, we must practice respect while visiting them.

Commenters were disappointed by the tourists' actions and upset that harsher consequences aren't in place.

"Head full of horns, what could go wrong…" one user wondered.

"This really pisses me off," a frustrated commenter wrote. "Posing for selfies for instagram, treating elk and other wildlife like circus animals just so they can get some clout. National Park lifetime bans should be enacted for these people when identified."

