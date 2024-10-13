Bystander captures footage of fellow tourist narrowly escaping encounter with wild elk: 'Just stay away'

A clip shared on Instagram shows a close call for one tourist in Colorado.

Each year, elk partake in something called rutting, which is when the males assert dominance through a call known as a bugle and fight for mates and territory. It is an exciting season in the early fall that attracts visitors. Estes Park, a town just outside Rocky Mountain National Park, even hosts an Elk Fest to honor the phenomenon.

Unfortunately, this can lead to negative human-animal interactions. Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shares these incidents to educate viewers on how to view nature more responsibly. In one clip filmed by a local videographer, viewers can see a tourist narrowly escaping a territorial bull elk.

The video shows a person who appears to be trying to avoid the charge of an elk. They are on the path at the bottom of some steps and quickly move behind a trash can and lamp post. The elk redirects, and the person is able to get to the steps and hopefully move out of range of the large antlers. The tourist featured here appears to say, "I'm trying to get away from it," as people call for them to move.

Incidents like this put both humans and animals at risk. Colorado Public Radio warned that elk have been more aggressive in 2024, with three people needing medical treatment after an interaction with these animals. This should serve as a reminder that even though irresponsible behavior has been normalized, elk are still wild animals that can act erratically if they feel threatened.

The town of Estes Park maintains an elk rutting page on their website that includes information about why it happens and how to stay safe. They advise to "Keep at least 75 feet between you and the elk, about the length of two school buses." By giving these animals their space, you are more likely to enjoy their natural behaviors without becoming a part of the spectacle.

Folks admonished the hubris of this tourist in the comments of the post.

"Just stay away!!!" Wrote one person.

Another said, "Whew, definitely thought I was about to watch a goring."

Someone else added, "Step away from the megafauna, ma'am!"

