Officials, locals alarmed as destructive wild boars spread into populated areas

These animals are now wandering from rural areas, where they destroy crops, into the region's cities, putting locals on edge.

Wild boars in India are no longer confined to rural spaces; they are now wandering into populated areas, causing alarm.

What's happening?

Wild boars, an invasive species in Jammu and Kashmir, were once rare, with residents seeing none in the area since the 1980s. But beginning in 2018, these feral pigs started showing up in the region's villages and have become increasingly common.

According to the Hindustan Times, these animals are now wandering from rural areas, where they destroy crops, into the region's cities, putting locals on edge.

As such, Khanyar Member of Legislative Assembly Ali Muhammad Sagar submitted a notice to the assembly secretariat calling for attention to the matter.

The notice read, per the Times, "In the Theed village near Dachigam National Park, boars are daily destroying crops, orchards, and kitchen gardens, inflicting heavy economic losses on farmers. Alarmingly, the problem has now spread to Srinagar city with wild boars openly running in densely populated areas including 90 ft Road, endangering public safety, children, and traffic."

Sagar also requested the government's help in resolving the issue.

Why are boars concerning?

Invasive species, whether animal or plant, can spread rapidly when they enter a new area and quickly wreak havoc. Wild boars, in particular, are prolific breeders, and Jammu and Kashmir now has an unspecified population of them.

Most likely, the animals are drawn to the area because rising temperatures have forced them out of their normal habitats, leading them to seek out food and other resources elsewhere. In this part of Jammu and Kashmir, food is readily available in the form of gardens, orchards, and crops.

However, the destruction of crops by wild boars creates numerous problems for the local human population. Fewer crops can lead to lower food supplies in markets and higher prices for what remains.

Additionally, wild boars enjoy rooting around in the soil, which alters soil chemistry. This can sometimes allow invasive plants to take root. When invasive plants appear, they smother native plants and crops, causing further damage.

Plus, with wild boars running around residential streets, humans are endangered, as these animals can be large and sometimes aggressive.

On top of all that, this region is majority Muslim, and wild boars are not a culturally accepted animal, per the Hindustan Times.

What's being done about the wild boars?

Sagar's notice called on the government to help control the wild boar population. Specifically, it called on the minister for forest, ecology, and environment to issue a statement detailing emergency containment measures. It also asked for a comprehensive plan — including a timeline — to resolve the wild boar issue permanently.

Boars are also running amok in Lee County, Texas, leading officials to offer monetary rewards for hunters who catch them.

Elsewhere, to reduce invasive species populations, some locals have been encouraged to eat problematic creatures, such as carp and nutria.

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