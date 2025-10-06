Chef urges people to eat massive fish wreaking havoc on US waterways: 'The very first time in this country'

To combat an aggressive marine intruder, Louisiana is turning to a blend of cutting-edge technology and French culinary skill.

The Advocate reported that the invasive black carp is wreaking havoc on the waterways of Louisiana and neighboring states. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the black carp is a benthic fish, meaning it stays on or near the water's floor, which makes it a challenge to study. They primarily feed on mollusks as adults, and outside of their native habitat, their voracious appetite greatly disrupts the food web.

A black carp can consume up to 40% of its bodyweight in a day, according to The Advocate, and females lay millions of eggs in a year. Put simply, like so many invasive species, once a carp enters an ecosystem, it's there to stay.

The solution mentioned in the article is a two-pronged approach.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is collaborating with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to develop AI-powered recognition software to detect carp early. The process of identifying juvenile carp is tedious and time-consuming, making it an ideal task for artificial intelligence. While still a developing technology, the software could become a key tool for monitoring carp in real time.

The second part of the equation is perhaps the more challenging task: convincing Americans to add black carp to their menus. French chef and environmental advocate Philippe Parola is at the forefront of this effort.

In a demonstration of cooking a large quantity of black carp, he explained with a healthy pinch of Gallic swagger: "This is the very first time in this country that we're going to be cooking this fish. No one else has the balls to go out there and do it."

The problem is that the carp isn't terribly lucrative for fishers to catch, paying just 20 cents a pound, which is why some states offer incentives to target them. They are difficult to process due to their free-floating bones. Still, the black carp is highly nutritious with high protein content and omega-3 fatty acids — making it a good choice for athletes.

Eating invasive species is an increasingly popular method for managing them. It's a great example of acting locally to protect the environment. Harmful species are removed, and residents get cheap, nutritious, tasty meals in the bargain. C'est magnifique.

