Residents concerned after aggressive creatures return to park where they were thought to be extinct: 'I dread to think what would happen if a child were to come face-to-face'

Wild boar sightings in the United Kingdom's Dartmoor National Park have sparked concern among residents, who worry about their presence during the summer when the area is more crowded.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, locals spotted a group of boars in the moorlands of Devon in early February. Later that month, a dog walker had a frightening encounter with one of the animals, explaining that it charged him and knocked his cocker spaniel to the ground.

"I dread to think what would happen if a child were to come face-to-face with a boar on a path," Richard Blight told Devon Live. "Before this happened, I would have said properly managed boar wouldn't be a problem on Dartmoor. But not now. This is a national park, and it can get very busy, especially in summer."

The species was hunted to extinction centuries ago in Britain, but experts believe the recently seen boars could have been illegally released by a rogue rewilder who wants to help the animals make a comeback. Devon Live reported that their number has reached nearly 3,000, with colonies now living all across England.

Experts say the animals could have migrated from other parts of the country. However, Matt Larsen-Daw, the CEO of the nonprofit Mammal Society, told the Guardian that daytime sightings suggest an illegal reintroduction, as the boars seem unfamiliar with Dartmoor.

Why are wild boar sightings concerning?

Even though Larsen-Daw said that wild boars generally don't attack humans, and the danger they pose is mostly "overstated," he noted they could become aggressive when provoked. For curious visitors, getting too close can have serious consequences, especially when babies are present.

Though authorities haven't determined if local populations of boar are natural or human-caused, in some cases, animals expand their territories because of human population growth, urban development, and habitat destruction caused by the warming climate. However, according to Animal Aid, milder winters in the United Kingdom are actually giving wild boars an advantage, as it means more food is available, helping them increase their numbers.

But as the animals encroach on human communities, it's causing fears about the possibilities of conflict, prompting the UK Forestry Commission to kill hundreds of them in the Forest of Dean, per Animal Aid.

Some environmental advocates believe the animals should be allowed to roam the countryside as long as their populations are managed. Boars benefit ecosystems by rooting through the soil and clearing space for seeds and burrowing insects, per Rewilding Britain.

On the other hand, boars have also been known to destroy crops and transmit diseases to animals and livestock. Researchers from the University of York believe giving the animals oral contraceptives could be a simple, humane solution to keep their populations in check.

What's being done to protect people from boars?

The Wildlife Trusts, a UK-based charity, told the Guardian that it's been keeping an eye on the situation in Dartmoor and is working with park officials there. It is recommended that visitors keep dogs on leashes in nature reserves.

In places where boar is considered invasive, some adventurous eaters have decided to help the environment by making a meal out of them. Large-scale control programs have helped reduce their numbers across the southeastern United States by around 70%.

When you visit nature reserves or parks, be sure to notify local wildlife officials if you see wild boars, as they may relocate them or take other control measures to ensure public safety.

