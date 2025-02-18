Local resident sparks debate online after sharing encounter with wild boar in public park: 'Please leave the area immediately'

The man said the boar was alone at the time and that it was the first time he'd seen one.

Wildlife sightings are special because they offer glimpses into how elusive animals live and thrive in their natural habitats.

But wild animals sometimes enter public and urban areas, tempting reckless onlookers to get too close for comfort.

What's happening?

As Mothership reported, a man encountered a wild boar in Bukit Panjang, a town in western Singapore.

The man saw a crowd gathering and taking photos of the boar along a walkway in a local park. He was "shocked" to discover it was a baby boar, not another animal common to the area.

The man said the boar was alone and that it was the first time he'd seen one on mainland Singapore. Commenters on the video criticized the man for getting too close to the boar and compromising his and the animal's safety.

One TikToker commented: "Bruh. The next time you see a wild boar piglet, just run."

"Wild boar mum is no joke," someone else warned. "If you see a baby, please leave the area immediately."

Why is it important to keep a safe distance from wild animals?

Wild animals can be unpredictable and can harm people who venture too close to take photos and videos. One reason animals attack humans in the wild is that they are provoked by amateur photographers or feel threatened when their space is crowded in an unfamiliar environment.

Social media feeds are filled with disturbing footage of tourists getting too close to wildlife and even endangering the lives of their children to get the perfect picture.

As TikTok users pointed out, the baby boar's mother could have been nearby and could have attacked the man to protect her young. Mothers may also abandon baby boars if they pick up unfamiliar scents because of close human encounters.

What's being done about human-wildlife interactions?

The National Parks Board in Singapore strongly recommends against approaching wildlife, even wild boars that appear shy, because of public safety risks. Park staff members recommend that people slowly move away from wild boars they encounter and keep a safe distance, using extra caution around piglets and adult animals that may feel compelled to protect them.

When you visit parks and wilderness areas, you can protect wildlife by staying on designated trails, properly disposing of your trash, leaving no trace, and never feeding animals.

You can also take local action by supporting conservation efforts where you live and advocating for infrastructure that protects animal habitats and healthy ecosystems.

