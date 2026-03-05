5 times everyday people got way too close to wildlife

It's often easy to forget that wild animals occupied the land we live on well before humans started putting up houses. And every once in a while, those animals like to remind us that just because it's our house or yard doesn't necessarily mean it's our territory.

Although these videos can be funny, sometimes these situations can be dangerous — or they can teach us lessons about how to live in harmony with wildlife.

1. Breaking up a bachelorette party

Photo Credit: TikTok

Maybe this bear in South Lake Tahoe was just looking for a good time, or maybe it smelled the food. Somehow, this bear made it into a cabin where a bachelorette party was being held and made itself at home, hopping up on the counter and walking across the stove.

Many wild animals have adapted to humans and no longer fear them, so it's a good idea to keep doors closed and locked, especially in bear country.



Read more →

2. A scary rude awakening

Photo Credit: iStock

We all like to crack a window on a nice night and go to sleep with that cool night air, but that's not always a good idea. Imagine feeling a body against yours as you're fast asleep and assuming it's your dog, only to pet it and feel cold, scaly skin.

That's exactly what happened to a woman in Brisbane, Australia, who woke up one night to find an eight-foot-long carpet python resting against her body. It's believed the python slipped in through gaps in her window covering.



Read more →

3. Meeting the (mountain) Lion King

Photo Credit: iStock

A couple in Southern California caught a lovely situation right outside their front door, but it was a situation that could have had dire consequences had a human happened upon it.

The scene shows one mountain lion lying down on the walkway, then another larger mountain lion approaching with a low growl and sniffing around the other. Wildlife experts believe the behavior may have been connected to mating. Definitely not something you'd want to interrupt.



Read more →

4. Springing into action

Photo Credit: iStock

Even small children playing in the safety of their own yard need to be monitored because you just never know what will happen.

In this case, children aged three and nine were playing outside when a coyote approached and bit the nine-year-old's foot, then chased the child after they shook their foot free. The children's father was on the porch and able to scare the coyote off, but who knows what could have happened had he not been there.



Read more →

5. An uninvited party guest

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another example of why it's best to keep doors closed, even if you have a house full of revelers. The attendees at this house party had the back door wide open, and a raccoon was more than happy to join the fun.

The raccoon quickly scurried upstairs, followed by a group of men, one carrying a box and another a broom. While everyone at the party clearly found the situation funny, a cornered animal — even one as docile as a raccoon — can quickly turn dangerous.



Read more →

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.